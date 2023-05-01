No. 8 Hudson tops No. 11 Dike-New Hartford for two-game season sweep

HUDSON (KWWL) -- Hudson scored three unanswered second half goals to erase a halftime deficit as the eighth-ranked Pirates topped No. 11 Dike-New Hartford 4-2 on Monday night. The win completed a two-game season sweep after the Pirates knocked off the Wolverines 2-0 early in the year.
Dike-New Hartford opened the scoring as Camille Landphair broke loose and knocked a shot inside the right post for her 19th goal of the season. Hudson responded less than five minutes later with Savannah Schneider scoring her 10th goal of the season putting the game back on even terms.
Dike-New Hartford's Gentry Swarts sailed a ball from well outside of the box to the back of the net for a 2-1 Wolverine halftime lead before the Pirates dominated the final 40 minutes with three goals for their eighth straight win of the season.