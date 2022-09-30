No. 8 Dike-New Hartford holds off rival No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg 27-20

PARKERSBURG (KWWL) -- Micah Walston and Jerek Hall each scored twice as No 8 Dike-New Hartford held off a late rally to top No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg 27-20. The victory marked the fifth straight for the Wolverines over their long-time rival.
The Falcons, looked strong in the early going, as Gavin Thomas found Marquez Wiggley for a 22-yard score, capping a long opening drive. They led 6-0 after a missed extra point, something that would plague them throughout the night.
That early lead was short-lived as Dike-New Hartford's Jerek Hall gave them a 14-6 lead with touchdown runs of 22 and 4 yards on their next two drives. That lead quickly shrunk to two when A-P's Will Hodges returned the kickoff following Hall's second score 92 yards for a touchdown. It turned out to be costly, however, as Hodges rolled his ankle on the play and did not return. On top of it, A-P failed on another conversion and trailed 14-12.
That turned out to be significant as Benton Bixby hit Walston for a 19-yard score before halftime for a two-score lead 21-12.
In the second half, the Falcon defense kept them within striking distance when Dakota Dally sacked Bixby to pull within seven. A-P then had a chance to tie after Kaiden Huttinger scored on a fourth and five, but again the Wolverines blocked the PAT to maintain a 21-20 lead, which expanded to 27-20 following Walston's second score of the night in the final moment.