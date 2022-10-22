No. 7 Wartburg crushes Nebraska Wesleyan 5-0, stays unbeaten

WAVERLY (KWWL) -- Wartburg kept the pressure on from start to finish on Saturday as the seventh-ranked Knights shut out Nebraska Wesleyan 5-0 on Saturday. The win kept them unbeaten through 17 games with 15 wins and just a pair of ties.
Kate Luers got things rolling in the early going with a takeaway near the top of the box. Luers quickly fired a shot inside the left posot for the game's opening goal. Less than three minutes later, Abby Smith knocked a short cross from near the end line as an unmarked Luers drove in her second of the game and 11th of the season.
Wartburg added a third in the first 45 minutes on a cross from Greta Rothe to Katie Berglund for a 3-0 halftime lead. Grace Held and Madison Frush added second half insurance goals in the win.
Saturday's shut-out marked the 12th this season for keeper Marissa Lopez, setting a new single season program record.