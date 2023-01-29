No. 4 Iowa State holds off No. 10 Oklahoma State

AMES (KWWL) -- It came down to the final two bouts of the night. Iowa State earned a pair of victories at 197 pounds and heavyweight as the fourth ranked Cyclones stayed perfect in Big 12 matches with an 18-11 win over No. 10 Oklahoma State.
The win marked the 16th straight conference dual victory for ISU dating back to last season.
With Oklahoma State leading 11-8 going to the final three bouts, Iowa State looked strong down the stretch getting a pair of 7-2 wins from Marcus Coleman over Gavin Stitka at 184 and Yonger Bastida over Luke Surber at 197.
The clincher, however, didn't come until heavyweight where Sam Schuyler defeated Kyle Haas by a 10-1 major decision to propel Iowa State to a 5-0 Big 12 record.
Match-by-Match Results
No. 4 Iowa State 18, No. 10 Oklahoma State 11
125: Conor Knopick (ISU) dec. Zach Blankenship (OSU), 10-4
133: Daton Fix (OSU) dec. Zach Redding (ISU), 8-3
141: Carter Young (OSU) dec. Casey Swiderski (ISU), 3-0
149: Paniro Johnson (ISU) dec. Victor Voinovich (OSU), 3-1
157: Kaden Gfeller (OSU) dec. Jason Kraisser (ISU), 3-1
165: David Carr (ISU) dec. Wyatt Sheets (OSU), 5-3
174: Dustin Plott (OSU) dec. Julien Broderson (ISU), 13-7
184: Marcus Coleman (ISU) dec. Gavin Stika (OSU), 7-2
197: Yonger Bastida (ISU) dec. Luke Surber (OSU), 7-2
285: Sam Schuyler (ISU) maj. dec. Kyle Haas (OSU), 10-1
*OSU deducted a team point for control of mat area following the 141-pound match
*ISU deducted a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct following the 141-pound match