No. 3 Wapsie Valley rolls by Regina in regional semi

FAIRBANK (KWWL) -- After a one-year absence, the Wapsie Valley Warriors sit a win away from returning to the class 2A state volleyball tournament, but they'll have to go through the team that knocked them out in a regional final last year. The Warriors rolled by Iowa City Regina in straight sets (25-17, 25-10, 15-13) to advance to Wednesday's regional final against Dyersville Beckman.
Senior Hannah Knight led the way in the regional semi with a team-high 15 kills. Freshman Taylor Buhr added 13.
Wednesday's game is set to be played at West Delaware with the winner headed to the state tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville.