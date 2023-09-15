No. 3 MFL MarMac rolls in district opener with Aplington-Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG (KWWL) – MFL-MarMac made a statement Friday night. Coming off a closer than expected win at New Hampton, the No. 3 Bulldogs left no doubt, crushing Aplington-Parkersburg 42-0 to open district play.
“They’ve had a great tradition around here, so we knew we couldn’t overlook them,” said senior quarterback Carver Blietz-Bentien, “We came in ready and fired up.
Defensively, MFL-MarMac held the Falcons in check all night, especially in the first half where they allowed just a single first down on the first five drives of the game.
On offense, Wyatt Powell returned after missing last week due to a broken hand. The senior running back, with a large cast on his right hand, ripped off a pair of 45-yard rushing touchdowns in the win. In all, the Bulldogs scored five times on the ground with four different backs.
“We definitely put the state on notice with this statement win in the district, but A-P’s a great team,” said Powell, “We respect everyone in the district, so we’ve got to play like this every single week.”