No. 2 Iowa wrestlers survive scare from No. 14 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (KWWL) -- Iowa and Wisconsin split five matches apiece, but the No. 2 Hawkeyes kept their winning streak alive in a 19-18 win over the 14th ranked Badgers. Tony Cassiopi's heavyweight win tied the match at 18, but Iowa received the tiebreaking point by outscoring Wisconsin 31-24 in match points, the third criteria.
The Hawkeyes opened with win's in four of the first five matches, led by Spencer Lee's second period pin over sixth ranked Eric Barnett. The underdog Badgers, however, took four of the last five, including a shocker when unranked Tyler Dow pinned No. 8 Abe Assad at 184 pounds.
#2 Iowa 19, #16 Wisconsin 18
125 - #1 Spencer Lee (UI) pinned #6 Eric Barnett (UW), 4:38; 6-0
133 – Brody Teske (UI) dec. #28 Taylor LaMont (UW), 4-0; 9-0
141 - #2 Real Woods (UI) dec. #26 Joseph Zargo (UW), 9-2; 12-0
149 - #2 Austin Gomez (UW) dec. #7 Max Murin (UI), 5-2; 12-3
157 - #21 Cobe Siebrecht (UI) dec. #18 Garrett Model (UW), 3-2; 15-3
165 - #6 Dean Hamiti (UW) dec. #10 Patrick Kennedy (UI), 4-3; 15-6
174 – Josh Otto (UW) dec. Drake Rhodes (UI), 6-5; 15-9
184 - Tyler Dow (UW) pinned No. 8 Abe Assad, 1:24; 15-15
197 – #13 Braxton Amos (UW) dec. Kolby Franklin (UI), 4-0; 15-18
285 - #3 Tony Cassioppi (UI) dec. #11 Trent Hilger (UW), 4-1; 18-18
Iowa wins on the third criteria with a 31-24 advantage in match points in non-fall matches.