No. 17 Wartburg soccer delivers first round NCAA win

WAVERLY (KWWL) -- Wartburg thrived on a snowy-Saturday as the seventeenth-ranked Knights took an early lead and never looked back in a 5-2 opening round win over Grinnell.
Joy Smith's opening goal slipped through the hands of the keeper to get things rolling just four minnutes in. Mya Jannsen and Avery Matthew added tallies in the next 20 minutes before Grinnell responded with one late in the half as the Knights led 3-1 at the break.
Katie Luers added her 12th of the year while Madison Frush added some late insurance a minute and a half later.
The Knights will face Washington University at home on Sunday at 3 pm in the round of 32.