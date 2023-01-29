No. 15 UNI wrestlers top Oklahoma

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- The 15th ranked UNI Panthers earned a split on the weekend after topping Oklahoma 23-12 on Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers earned wins in six of ten matches, propelled by a big result at 133 pounds. No. 11 Kyle Biscoglia needed just over two minutes to tally his fifth pin of the season, ending things quickly against No. 28 Wyatt Henson.
#15 UNI 23, RV OKLAHOMA 12
RESULTS (NCAA/ (Intermat / FloWrestling rankings)
125 | #14 (21/23) Joey Prata (OU) dec. Kyle Gollhofer (UNI), 2-0
133 | #11 (12/15) Kyle Biscoglia pins #28 (27/HM) Wyatt Henson (OU), 2:00
141 | #23 (27/21) Mosha Schwartz (OU) dec. #7 (8/7) Cael Happel (UNI), 2-1
149 | #12 (13/13) Colin Realbuto (UNI) dec. John Wiley (OU), 7-6
157 | #20 (25/NR) Derek Holschlag (UNI) dec. Jared Hill (OU), 4-1
165 | #12 (9/16) Austin Yant (UNI) maj. dec. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (OU), 12-1
174 | Tate Picklo (OU) dec. (13/12) Lance Runyon (UNI), 9-5
184 | #1 (2/2) Parker Keckeisen (UNI) dec. (NR/HM) Keegan Moore (OU), 4-1
197 | Noah Glaser (UNI) maj. dec. Carson Berryhill (OU), 9-1
285 | #16 (19/19) Josh Heindselman (OU) dec. #11 (13/13) Tyrell Gordon (UNI), 3-1 SV-1