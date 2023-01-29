 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Monday Morning...

.Wind chills will be bitter cold into the morning hours over much
of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values into the
teens and 20s below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

No. 15 UNI wrestlers top Oklahoma

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- The 15th ranked UNI Panthers earned a split on the weekend after topping Oklahoma 23-12 on Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers earned wins in six of ten matches, propelled by a big result at 133 pounds.  No. 11 Kyle Biscoglia needed just over two minutes to tally his fifth pin of the season, ending things quickly against No. 28 Wyatt Henson.

#15 UNI 23, RV OKLAHOMA 12

RESULTS (NCAA/ (Intermat / FloWrestling rankings)

125 | #14 (21/23) Joey Prata (OU) dec. Kyle Gollhofer (UNI), 2-0

133 | #11 (12/15) Kyle Biscoglia pins #28 (27/HM) Wyatt Henson (OU), 2:00

141 | #23 (27/21) Mosha Schwartz (OU) dec. #7 (8/7) Cael Happel (UNI), 2-1

149 | #12 (13/13) Colin Realbuto (UNI) dec. John Wiley (OU), 7-6

157 | #20 (25/NR) Derek Holschlag (UNI) dec. Jared Hill (OU), 4-1

165 | #12 (9/16) Austin Yant (UNI) maj. dec. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (OU), 12-1

174 | Tate Picklo (OU) dec. (13/12) Lance Runyon (UNI), 9-5

184 | #1 (2/2) Parker Keckeisen (UNI) dec. (NR/HM) Keegan Moore (OU), 4-1

197 | Noah Glaser (UNI) maj. dec. Carson Berryhill (OU), 9-1

285 | #16 (19/19) Josh Heindselman (OU) dec. #11 (13/13) Tyrell Gordon (UNI), 3-1 SV-1

