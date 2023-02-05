No. 14 UNI wrestlers handle West Virginia 20-12

MORGANTOWN, WV (KWWL) -- UNI capped off a weekend sweep on Sunday as the 14th ranked Panthers topped West Virginia 20-12. That moved UNI to 7-0 all-time versus the Mountaineers.
The Panthers won six of ten bouts, picking up bonus points in a pair. At 141 pounds, No. 7 Cael Happel picked up the first bonus point win, attacking from the beginning, while taking down No. 28 Jordan Titus 13-4. The second came at 184 where No. 2 Parker Keckeisen held control against No. 25 Anthony Carman for a 14-4 major decision that moved Keckeisen to 10-0 in dual meets this season.
#14 UNI 20, RV WEST VIRGINIA 12
125 | #4 Killian Cardinale (WVU) dec. Kyle Gollhofer (UNI), 11-7
133 | #11 Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) dec. Davin Rhoads (WVU), 8-4
141 | #7 Cael Happel (UNI) maj. dec. #28 Jordan Titus (WVU), 13-4
149 | #11 Colin Realbuto (UNI) dec. #25 Sam Hillegas (WVU), 10-7
157 | Caleb Dowling (WVU) dec. #20 Derek Holschlag (UNI), 3-1 SV-1
165 | #8 Peyton Hall (WVU) dec. #12 Austin Yant (UNI), 5-2
174 | Lance Runyon (UNI) dec. Scott Joll (WVU), 8-1
184 | #1 Parker Keckeisen (UNI) maj. dec. #25 Anthony Carman (WVU), 14-4
197 | Kalob Runyon (UNI) dec. Brian Finnerty (WVU), 9-2
285 | Michael Wolfgram (WVU) dec. #11 Tyrell Gordon (UNI), 7-4