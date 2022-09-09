No. 1 Grundy Center holds off Wapsie Valley

GRUNDY CENTER (KWWL) -- Colin Gordon had another night. One week after kicking a last-second, game winning field goal at Dike-New Hartford, Gordon put together a big performance in a 20-7 win over Wapsie Valley.
"It's been awesome," said the Spartan junior, "All credit to the coaches and the guys up front blocking for me. They do a great job, come in with a great plan every week, and it works out for us.
Gordon and the Spartans opened with a 70 yard drive, capped by a scrambling toss to a wide open Tate Jirovski for a 16 yard score and a 7-0 lead. Grundy Center added 6 more after Gordon picked off Casey O'Donnell and added a big return to the Warriors' 24 yardline. That later led to a one-yard sneak and a 13-0 lead at half.
Wapsie Valley responded with their lone score a a 17-yard, fourth down strike from O'Donnell to Andrew Westpfahl, but a seven-yard quarterback draw by Gordon put the game away early in the fourth.
"We know we've got a great thing going. We've got great kids. They're able to fight through a lot. Tonight's adversity was something. A lot of penalty flags assessed," said Spartan head coach Travis Zajac, "We were able to fight through it. Huge opportunities squandered in the first half, but our kids fought like crazy in the second half."