No. 1 Gladbrook-Reinbeck rolls over North Fayette Valley in substate semi

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- Freshman Hudson Clark found the back of the net twice on Monday as top ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck shut out North Fayette Valley 4-0 to advance to Wednesday night's 1A substate final round.
Both of Clark's goals came in the first 40 minutes. Isaac Clark added another as the Rebels led 3-0 at halftime. The fourth came on a throw-in midway through the second half. Tyler Nolder's throw caromed off an NFV defender and into the goal as Nolder received credit for the score under high school rules.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck advanced to host Denver on Wednesday night as the winner will head to the class 1A state tournament.