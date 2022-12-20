 Skip to main content
No. 1 Aplington-Parkersburg holds off challenge from South Hardin

PARKERSBURG (KWWL) -- Aplington-Parkersburg used a late surge as the top-ranked Falcons held off a strong challenge from South Hardin in a 67-57 win.

Garrett Hempen led A-P (6-0) with 21 points, while Gavin Thomas chipped in 19 in a game that wasn't decided until late.

South Hardin (2-4) came out strong to open the game on a 7-0 run before grabbing an 18-12 lead after the opening quarter. The Falcons moved past their early shooting woes to tie things at 26 at half, later taking a one point lead in to the final quarter before pulling away for the win.