New facilities a game changer for UNI football

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- Practice time used to be a hassle for UNI football coach Mark Farley. With the UNI-Dome being a multi-purpose facility, Farley's team often had to schedule around other events in the building. When the new Doug and Anne Goschke Outdoor Practice Facility went up last fall, that changed.
"We've got a place to practice outside, a safe field," says Farley, "We can decide when to practice day or night. It's phenomenal because consistency in practice become a better football team."
The $2 million artificial field, complete with stadium lights was one of two major projects. The other, the Van G. Miller Family Foundation team meeting room was completed just in time for fall practice. The large space can be divided in to two rooms overlooking the field for the offense and defense, and comes with all the audio/visual equipment the program needs. On game days it will be used for suite space.
"It's two tremendous things that we've never had in all the years since 1981 that I've been around this place," says Farley who got to use the room for the first time on Tuesday prior to UNI's first practice of the fall.