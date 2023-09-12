NCAA upholds Shannon's suspension amid sports wagering probe

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The NCAA is upholding Iowa football player Noah Shannon's suspension due to his involvement in sports wagering.
The University of Iowa appealed the suspension, but that has been rejected by the NCAA.
Shannon said in a statement, "I want to apologize to the fans and everyone who supports Iowa Football. I made a mistake and I have taken responsibility for it. I am heartbroken that I will not be able to play alongside my brothers again, but I plan to stick with the team and support them any way that I can going forward."
Shannon, a Senior from Aurora, Illinois, was a two-time honorable mention all-conference, beginning all 27 games at defensive tackle in 2021 and 2022.
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz issued a statement saying, "I am incredibly disappointed by the NCAA’s decision this weekend. Noah is an exceptional person who has been a great leader on and off the field for our program over the last five years. While we will certainly miss him on the field, I am grateful that Noah has chosen to remain a part of our program as he prepares for the next step of his journey."