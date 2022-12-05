Nate Scheelhaase promoted to become ISU's offensive coordinator

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Nate Scheelhaase has been promoted to become the Iowa State Cyclone's new offensive coordinator.
The announcement was made Monday morning in a press release.
"Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward," head coach Matt Campbell said in the release.
Campbell continued, "He's an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day."
During his tenure with the Cyclones, Scheelhaase has coached 2022 Biletnikoff Award finalist Xavier Hutchinson, Two-time All-American running back Breece Hall, and more.