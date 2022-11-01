Mount Vernon advances, Union falls in 3A volleyball quarters

CORALVILLE (KWWL) – Mount Vernon kept their championship dreams alive on Tuesday as the Mustangs rolled over Unity Christian in straight sets (25-17, 25-17, 25-15) to advance to the class 3A semifinals. Chloe Meester led the attack with 17 kills. The Mustangs will face Davenport Assumption in Wednesday's semifinals.
Union fell a little short of an upset bid. The 8th seeded Knights took the opening set from No. 1 Des Moines Christian before dropping the final three (26-28, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17). Aubrey Gates racked up 29 kills for Union. Gabby Lombardi led Des Moines Christian with 24.