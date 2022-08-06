Moses brings message back home

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- J.J. Moses knows all about beating the odds. At 5'6" and 175 pounds, multiple times he was told he was too small. That didn't stop him from being an Iowa State star and a four-year pro in the NFL.
"Many of the coaches thought I was just too small to play, but I just always had a dream and a desire to play in college and even go in to the NFL," says Moses.
Ever since then, he's made helping others part of his life's mission. A mission he shared in his hometown this weekend.
"It's important to me to send a message to help individuals to prepare to win in their life," he says, "If it's winning in their career, winning in their relationships, and so I've always had that place in my mind and heart that I want to see others win in their life as well."
On Saturday, Moses gave back to the place that helped raise him. The former Waterloo East star shared his story and life-knowledge with a collection of coaches in the Waterloo School system. For Moses, who now lives in Houston, Texas, his speech to the Waterloo Coaches Association was about helping others and helping a place that means so much to him.
"I think Waterloo is up and coming," says Moses, "They've had so much success and so many great players are in this community. It's my goal is to utilize the principles, life lessons that I've learned along the way and to share with these student athletes as they continue to navigate within their career."