Monticello shocks No. 3 Aplington-Parkersburg for return trip to state

DIKE (KWWL) -- Monticello finished with a flourish as the Panthers rallied past No. 3 Aplington-Parkersburg for a 56-53 upset win and a fourth straight trip to the state tournament.
The Panthers, led by 19 points from Preston Ries, went back and forth with the Falcons over the final eight minutes. Aplington-Parkersburg took a 48-44 lead with just over four minutes remaining following back-to-back traditional three point plays from Will Hodges and Garrett Hempen. Hempen led the Falcons with 18 points.
Led by big shots from senior Tate Peterson and Ries, the Panthers out-scored the Falcons 12-5 in the waning minutes to pull off the upset and make a return trip to Des Moines.