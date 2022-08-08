MLB unveils retro uniforms for this week's Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- MLB has unveiled the retro uniforms that the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will be wearing for this Thursday's Field of Dreams game.
The uniforms were unveiled in a couple of tweets on Monday morning, teasing to Thursday's big game.
The Chicago Cubs will be wearing a cream-colored jersey with a red 'C' logo and blue bear symbol. They will also be sporting blue caps with a white-bear logo.
Can't wait to see the @Cubs rocking these unis for #MLBatFieldofDreams!
The Cincinnati Reds will be wearing their classic uniform, a white pinstriped jersey with a red logo. They'll also be wearing a white-and-red cap.
The @Reds are gonna be looking clean for #MLBatFieldOfDreams!
The Field of Dreams game is set for Thursday, August 11th. Cedar Rapids and the Quad Cities also face off on the iconic field on the Minor League game on Tuesday night.