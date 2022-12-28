 Skip to main content
Missouri State drops UNI in conference battle 79-67

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)  Bowen Born scored 23, but it wasn't enough, as Missouri State dropped the UNI Panthers Wednesday night in the McLeod Center, 79-67.

The Bears hit 10 first half three pointers and took advantage of 11 UNI first half turnovers, outscoring the Panthers 16-4 off those turnovers.

Born, the Valley's leading scorer, hit for 23, four points above his conference leading 19 points a game.

Dalen Ridgnal led Missouri State with 24, and he also had 11 rebounds.

The Bears led by 11 at half, and, bolted to a 22-point lead with just 3 minutes left in the game.

UNI cut into that lead late to make it a 12-point game, but the Bears came away with the conference victory, 79-67.

The loss drops UNI to 5-8 on the season. 

