Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory for portions of Central and Eastern Iowa
Through 10 PM CDT Friday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for portions of central and eastern Iowa.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist in these areas
through Friday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a
concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the
state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoor.

Michael Jordan reaches agreement to sell majority stake in NBA’s Charlotte Hornets

  • Updated
  • 0
Former NBA star Michael Jordan has reached an agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets.

 Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Michael Jordan has reached an agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, it was announced Friday.

Jordan will retain a minority ownership stake in the NBA team.

The NBA legend became majority owner of the North Carolina franchise in March 2010, when the team was called the Charlotte Bobcats, and after four years as part of the franchise’s ownership group. He was the first former player to become the majority owner of an NBA franchise.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the NBA Board of Governors.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

