MFL MarMac rallies past New Hampton for district title

NEW HAMPTON (KWWL) -- MFL MarMac rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh as the Bulldogs took down New Hampton 4-3 on Saturday to earn a district title. The win moved them within a win of their first state tournament appearance in more than 40 yeards.
It looked bleak, however, after the fourth inning. New Hampton's Kael Meyer's drove a two-run double to the wall in center field for a 2-1 lead. The Chickasaws added another run, scoring on a wild pitch to take a two-run lead that held up until the top of the seventh.
That's when disaster struck. Two errors on an MFL MarMac sacrifice bunt attempt allowed two runs to score tying the game at three apiece. The next batter, Ben Krambeer, grounded to second. The play came to the plate where Bryce Radloff eluded the tag for a 4-3 lead.
On the mound, Krambeer sent the Chickasaws down in order to end the game and move the Bulldogs to a substate final against Cascade on Tuesday night.