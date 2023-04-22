McNamara comfortable at Iowa after spring practice

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- Kirk Ferentz made it clear on Saturday, Cade McNamara will be the Iowa starting quarterback heading into the fall. The Michigan transfer is set to take on the role vacated by Iowa graduate assistant Spencer Petras.
McNamara was one of several Iowa offensive starters plagued by injuries this spring, but said on Saturday he's nearly 100 percent. The senior participated in much of Iowa's final spring practice, but didn't participate in the live scrimmage.
"The most important thing for spring is that we could all be healthy for camp, but overall with the guys that have been participating, we've been doing nothing but getting better," he said, "That chemistry's been growing across the offense and all the team whether it's the O-Line or even me with the wide receivers."
Iowa opens the 2023 season at home against Utah State on September 2.