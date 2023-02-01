McDermott beats buzzer again as UNI downs Drake 49-47

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- Maya McDermott did it again. The UNI sophomore drained a 17-foot shot with 0.2 seconds left as the Panthers took down rival Drake 49-47. It was the second time this season a McDermott buzzer-beater stunned the Bulldogs.
"What an ending," said Head Coach Tanya Warren following the Panther win. "It really was a gritty game. I'm proud of the toughness we showed to get stops and make plays down the stretch. Honestly, our first quarter was probably the best quarter we've played all year. And then our second quarter was probably the worst quarter we've played all year."
UNI needed to regain the momentum after their early 16 point lead turned into a five-point deficit late in the game. The Panthers rallied to tie it at 47 in the final minute setting up McDermott's heroics.
The sophomore guard finished with 12 points in the win. Emerson Green added 11, while Drake's Anna Miller came off the bench to lead Drake with 15.