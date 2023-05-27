Loras takes runner-up spot at NCAA track

ROCHESTER, NY (KWWL) -- The Loras women made a strong chase for a fourth straight national championship, but came up just short on Saturday. The Duhawks, behind the strength of three event titles, finished as the runner-up behind national champion Wisconsin La Crosse.
Loras earned three of their five titles on the final day as graduate student Kassie Parker claimed the 5,000-Meter championship in 16:18.30 to add to her 10,000 title on Thursday.
The Duhawks grabbed a pair of record setting relay wins, starting with the 4 x 100 as Harmony Creasy, Marion Edwards, Stevie Lambe, and Gabrielle Noland combined of a win in 45.60 seconds, topping a D-III record that had stood since 2012.
They later ended the weekend in the 4x400 as Edwards, Noland, Lambe, and senior Alyssa Pfadenhauer capped things with a time of 3:39.76 setting a new meet and school record.
Wartburg's Aubrie Fischer earned the only other title by an American Rivers' athlete on Saturday. Fischer won the 3,000 meter steeplechase as the Knight's finished 6th in the team race.
Wartburg's men earned a tenth place finish as MIT took home the national championship.