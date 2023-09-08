Late pick six seals West Branch win over No. 4 Waterloo Columbus

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- Logan Wright's first interception return for a touchdown couldn't have come at a better time. The West Branch senior picked of Waterloo Columbus' Cater Lockert in the final four minutes and took it back for a score to seal the Bears' 30-23 win over the No. 4 Sailors. The win marked the first for West Branch who handed Columbus their first loss of the season.
“Well at first I was like, wow this isn’t happening right now when I was running with the football," said Wright of his big late-game play, "but it felt so good to get that pick, it was amazing.”
West Branch had to overcome a seven-point halftime deficit to earn the win. Lockert threw a pair of touchdowns and rushed 55 yards for a third to lead Columbus to a 23-16 lead at halftime.
West Branch, however, got a solid first start from sophomore quarterback Brennan Dale who rushed for two scores and threw for another in the win. His one-yard touchdown on a keeper late in the third quarter knotted the game at 23 apiece setting up Wright's heroics.
"I mean it means everything to us really. We worked so hard every day in practice you know," said Dale, "We work our butts off and it feels great to succeed and win a game.”