Late inning rally by the Waterloo Bucks comes up just short against La Crosse

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- After suffering their first loss last night in their last ten games, the Waterloo Bucks were looking to end the weekend with a big win in La Crosse.
The Bucks and Loggers opened the night tied on top of the second-half standings.
La Crosse looked like they were on their way to a second straight easy win after this two-run blast by Troy Laneve, giving them a 12 to 5 lead in the 6th inning.
But the Bucks rallied. Elliott Good with a shot into right field. Two runs scored on the double. They got four in the inning to pull within three.
In the 8th, Cole Hill hit a triple, scoring Marcus Heusohn. They got two in the inning to make this a 12, 11 game.
In the 9th, they got the tying run on base, but Brandon Fish popped out to end it. The rally falls short, and the Bucks drop to second place, losing 12 to 11.