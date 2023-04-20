Kris Murray preparing for 2023 NBA Draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The basketball season ended for the Iowa men over a month ago, but Kris Murray has been busy preparing himself for the 2023 NBA Draft. Murray entered his name in the draft earlier in April.
Murray also declared for the Draft in 2022, and he says that he learned from the process. The Junior from Cedar Rapids says that he's been focusing on improving his game.
Murray said, "This year, there's just one goal in mind and that's to be able to get drafted this year. I'm working hard every day, trying to make it a really tough two months for me because I know I can get better from it."
Murray is expected to go somewhere in the middle of the first-round.
The NBA Draft will take place on June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.