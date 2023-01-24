Kiburus leads Gladbrook-Reinbeck to upset of Aplington-Parkersburg

REINBECK (KWWL) -- William Kiburus couldn't miss on Tuesday as the Gladbrook-Reinbeck senior led the seventh-ranked Rebels (1A) over No. 2 (2A) Aplington-Parkersburg 83-80.
Kiburus scored 13 in the first half, as Gladbrook-Reinbeck (14-1) built up a 25-17 lead early in the second quarter. Martez Wiggley, however, was a menace inside for the Falcons, scoring 13 points, while pulling A-P within one, 37-36 at halftime.
Aplington-Parkersburg (14-1) took a couple of early leads in the second half, but had no answer for Kiburus down the stretch as the fell for the first time this season.