...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected Thursday and Friday
afternoons.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps’ record with dominant performance at World Championships

Katie Ledecky
Lee Jin-man/AP

(CNN) — US swimmer Katie Ledecky tied another swimming icon, Michael Phelps, for the most career individual world swimming titles on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old won her 15th individual world title as she dominated the 1,500-meter freestyle at the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Ledecky finished with a time of 15 minutes and 26.27 seconds, 17.04 seconds faster than Italy’s Simona Quadarella who settled for silver while China’s Li Bingjie took bronze.

In doing so, she leveled the record set by 23-time Olympic gold medalist Phelps for the most individual world swimming titles, something Ledecky called an “honor.”

“I’ve known Michael for many years now, looked up to him as a little kid,” Ledecky said in a press conference after her win.

“We’re both from Maryland. Just never really imagined I would be in this position. It’s always an honor to win a medal for Team USA, especially gold. Just going to keep going and continue to do my best every time I race.”

According to USA Swimming, Ledecky is the first woman to win 20 world titles – she has won five team golds. This was her fifth world title in the 1,500m event and continues her record of being undefeated over the distance in her career.

She won in the third best time ever swum in the event, only behind her world record set in 2018 and her World Championships record set in 2015.

According to the Olympics, Ledecky now owns all 16 of the top times recorded over 1,500m.

“I feel good. It hurt a lot, but I’m really happy with the outcome. Just having a lot of fun this week,” the seven-time Olympic gold medalist said poolside after her win.

“It’s just a lot of hard work and really great people around me – my coaches ever since I started swimming since I was six, and my really great teammates.”

