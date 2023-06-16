Jesup softball rolls past Hudson 12-2

JESUP (KWWL) -- Jesup scored early and often Friday night as the J-Hawks topped Hudson 12-2. The win marked their sixth straight and snapped the Pirates five game winning streak.
With Jesup leading 5-1 in the fourth inning Caelor Wymore smacked her second home run of the season, a solo shot over the right-centerfield wall for a five run edge. Hudson sophomore Amelia Klenk followed suit with a one-run home run, the first of her career, in the top of the fifth.
Jesup's Klair Kite held the Pirates' bats at bay the rest of the way to move the J-Hawks to 15-7 on the season.