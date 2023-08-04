It's official: Big 12 adds Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah

(KWWL) -- Even more trips out west loom in the future for Iowa State athletics. On Friday night, the Big 12 officially added three more teams from the Pac-12 in Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah. They'll join previously added Colorado when they enter the conference in August of 2024.
Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard and President Wendy Wintersteen responded to the new additions which will take the conference to 16 total teams next year:
“We are excited to welcome the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and University of Utah into the Big 12 Conference family. All three institutions, plus the University of Colorado, add tremendous value to our league. During the past 18 years I have had the good fortune to be part of several significant moments in the history of the Big 12. However, none compare to the importance of the past several weeks culminating with tonight’s announcement. The future of the Big 12 Conference has never been brighter. This is a monumental day in the history of the Big 12 Conference. It is also important to acknowledge tonight’s news would not have been made possible without the vision cast by Commissioner (Brett) Yormark, as well as the foundation established by former Commissioner Bob Bowlsby in bringing BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston on board as members for this season.”
-Jamie Pollard
“A new era has dawned for the Big 12! Adding Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah along with Colorado further strengthens the Big 12 as a powerhouse conference. We welcome these universities and their fans. We applaud their academic excellence and look forward to our new partnership.”
-Wendy Wintersteen