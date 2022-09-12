ISU's Reeder grabs Big 12 honor after Cy-Hawk win

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- On Saturday, Iowa State knocked off Iowa 10-7 for their first Cy-Hawk win since 2014. Two days later, one Cyclone grabbed another honor.
Linebacker Colby Reeder was named the Big 12's Newcomer of the Week following his performance. Reeder secured four tackles, one for loss, to go along with a second quarter interception in the Cyclones win. As a whole, Iowa State's defense held Iowa to just 150 yards of total offense.
The Cyclones will chase a 3-0 record when they host Ohio on Saturday.