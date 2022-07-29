ISU's McDonald, Hutchinson earn spots on Walter Camp preseason list

AMES (KWWL) -- A pair of Cyclones found themselves among the 50 athletes named to the Walter Camp Award preseason watch list. Iowa State's Will McDonald and Xavier Hutchinson's inclusion put the Cyclones next to Georgia and Alabama as the only teams with a defensive and offensive player named to the list.
McDonald, a redshirt senior, joins the list after establishing himself as one of the top pass rushers in college football with an ISU program record 29 career sacks. He's one of just eight defensive players on the Walter Camp list.
Hutchinson led the Big 12 with 83 receptions last year, also a program record. He's the leading returning receiver in the conference after gaining just under 1,000 receiving yards in 2021.
The Cyclones open the 2022 season on September 23 against Southeast Missouri.