ISU's Hutchinson drafted by Houston, Packers select Johnson

AMES (KWWL) -- Two more Cyclones came off the board on Sunday. Two days after Will McDonald was selected by the Jets, ending a long Cyclone first round drought, receiver Xavier Hutchinson and safety Anthony Johnson Jr. also have new homes.
Hutchinson was drafted by the Houston Texans with their sixth round pick. Hutchinson earned first-team All-American recognition after catching a school record 107 passes for more than 1,100 yards.
One round later, Green Bay selected Johnson with their seventh round pick. Johnson switched to safety in his senior season after playing cornerback for the Cyclones. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors after picking up 41 tackles and two interceptions last season.