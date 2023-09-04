ISU's Cooper earns Big12 defensive honor

AMES (KWWL) -- Jeremiah Cooper terrorized Northern Iowa's offense on Saturday. Two days later the Big 12 Conference named the Iowa State sophomore the conference's defensive player of the week.
Cooper kick started ISU's 30-9 win with an interception return for touchdown on the opening drive. He picked off Theo Day a second time in the final minute of the first half which led to a Cyclone field goal.
The two picks made him the first Iowa State player with multiple interceptions in a game since O'Rien Vance grabbed a pair in the 2020 Fiesta Bowl. Cooper also tallied four tackles and 0.5 for loss in the win.