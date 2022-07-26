ISU nabs highest ever ranked recruit in 5-star Biliew

AMES (KWWL) -- TJ Otzelberger grabbed another huge win on Tuesday. Five-star prospect Omaha Biliew committed to Iowa State and instantly became the Cyclones highest rated recruit in the rankings era.
Biliew grew up in Iowa and played for both Dowling Catholic and Waukee before moving to Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, this past season. As a sophomore at Waukee during his final season in Iowa he averaged nearly 11 points and 8 rebounds during the Warriors state championship season. He's planning to return to Waukee for his senior season.
Prior to Biliew's commitment, T.J. Otzelbergers 2023 class was ranked number seven in the country. Monday's news likely moves them in to the top five.