ISU Basketball 5 Star rercruit Omaha Biliew has been always seen as a can't miss talent

The Iowa State Men's Basketball program caused a stir when five star recruit Omaha Billiew announced on Tuesday he was going to be a Cyclone..
Courtside Films has been covering Biliew since he was in middle school. Courtside Films Co-Founder Darrell Coleman says it was apparent early that Biliew had a bright future in the game.
"His Physicality is second to none when we first saw him in 8th grade--He looked so physically gifted once he put together that jump shot and he continues to do that with elite coaching he has gotten at Links Academy in Branson, Missouri and now at Waukee definitely going to be a great fit for him in the college game.
He has played at such a high level during his high school career--he just won an Nike Elite Youth Basketball Peach Jam Championship[p which is one of the highest awards you can get in AAU basketball and he has also been working USA Basketball He didn't quite make the cut this year but I think it is because they had so many gifted forwards--they would have taken him if they could have I promise.
I mean you have to be excited for their future with Omaha and Milan the two guys I have seen --both bring size and they are both good kids they have so much upside and potential and Omaha has a college body now and Milan if he puts any weight on his thinner now he plays fine now that is just the way the game is going definitely looking forward to seeing those two on the floor and Jelanie Hamilton will add to that and all their upperclassman will be great.
The Cyclones 2023 Recruiting Class has been ranked as high as 5th in the country.