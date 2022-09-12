Iowa's Van Ness nabs Big Ten special teams honor

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- While Iowa had a rough time capitalizing on offense during Saturday's 10-7 loss to rival Iowa State, it had nothing to do with their special teams play. That especially goes for Lukas Van Ness.
Van Ness twice set up Iowa in prime field position with a pair of punt blocks, and as a result he was named the Big Ten's Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. It's the second straight honor for Iowa as punter Tory Taylor also earned it in week one against South Dakota State.
Iowa hosts Nevada on Saturday at 6:30 pm.