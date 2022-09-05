Iowa's Taylor named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- Without the defensive dominance, the Iowa Hawkeyes likely would sit at 0-1 right now. The same can be said for punter Tory Taylor who on Monday was named the Big Ten's Special Teams Player of the Week.
The Melbourne, Australia, native punted a career high ten times in Iowa's 7-3 win over South Dakota State averaging a booming 47.9 yards. Six of those punts ended up inside the 12 yardline with two of them leading to a pair of Hawkeye safeties that sealed the win.
It's the second honor for Taylor who now looks ahead to Saturday's Cy-Hawk game which where he'll see his family from Australia in the crowd for the first time.
"There's seven of them coming. I'm really excited for that," says Taylor, "It's probably the one box that I haven't been able to tick since I've been here. It's probably going to be just a dream come true. I can't wait for them to get here and enjoy the experience and see where I've been the last couple years."