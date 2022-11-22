Iowa's Campbell to relish Kinnick Stadium finale

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- With the season on the line at Minnesota Jack Campbell came through. Campbell's fourth quarter interception led to the Hawkeyes' game-winning field goal, keeping them in the hunt for a Big Ten West title.
“Right before he got that pick, he said this is a moment you live for as a kid,” recalled freshman safety Xavier Nwankpa, “Riley (Moss) made a great play, and Jack finished it off.”
It's something the Cedar Falls native has done multiple times before as he enters his final home game with 8 forced turnovers, a tackle for a safety, and a pair of defensive touchdowns. To his teammates it all comes from his discipline and work ethic.
“I see him in the weight room every day, he's eating like ten hard boiled eggs a day,” said senior quarterback Spencer Petras, “He doesn't eat any junk food. He's all in.”
Now Campbell's focus is squarely on Friday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and a shot to clinch another improbable trip to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
“The only thing that stands between us is Nebraska,” said Campbell, “And we're just going to have to go out there and do our best and operate at a high level in order to achieve anything that we've dreamed of.”
While there's plenty of football in Campbell's future, he only gets to suit up one last time in Kinnick Stadium, and he has no plans of taking this Friday for granted.
“Just to run out there and see the people that have supported me through some of my best days, but also through some of my hardest days, it's going to mean a lot because it all starts with my parents, the person I am is because of them.”