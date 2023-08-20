 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Iowan chases sled dog dreams in Alaska

  • Updated
  • 0

WASILLA, Alaska (KWWL) – You can always find Riley Dyche surrounded by his four legged friends.

“My whole adult life I’ve been working with dogs,” says Dyche.

However, it’s been a long journey to arrive where he’s at now. Dyche is a graduate of the former Farragut High School in southwest Iowa, but it wasn’t until he moved out Colorado for college that dogs really became his obsession.

“There was a winter tourism kennel there where they give dog sled rides,” he recalls, “I started running dogs there kind of as a college job.”

But in 2012 it became much more than that. Dyche moved himself to Alaska with the goal of becoming a serious dog musher.

Eight years later and more than 2,600 miles from home the Iowan found himself face to face with the top dog mushers in the most famous dog sled race in the world, the Iditarod.

“You're going against guys that if they haven't done it their whole lives, they've been doing it two to three decades,” he says of his relative inexperience.

The Iditarod runs every March from Anchorage to Nome, roughly 1,000 miles through the Alaskan wilderness. The winner generally finishes in 7 to 9 days. Dyche took just over 13 in his rookie season as he finished 25th out of 57 entrants. Only 34 total completed the grueling stretch.

He's since run it three more times finishing as high as 18th this past March. Each year he’s faced some of the harshest conditions the north has to offer.

“I’ve been in everything you could imagine, 70 to 100 mile per hour wind storms on the Bering Sea coast,” he says, “ I’ve been hunkered down in a shack for 26 hours after getting blown off my feet and knocked to the ground over and over.”

None of that has stopped his determination as he's now preparing for Iditarod number five while also running a sled dog tourism operation to fund an expensive obsession ith the aim of running up with the best.

“My goal is to be a top, top contender in the Iditarod.”

Tags

Recommended for you