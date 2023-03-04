Iowa wrestlers in second after day one of Big Ten Championships

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (KWWL) -- The Iowa Hawkeyes sent three wrestlers to the finals as they sit second behind top-ranked Penn State after one day of the Big Ten Championships.
All ten Iowa wrestlers managed to qualify themselves for the NCAA championships on the first day. Spencer Lee (125), Real Woods (141), and Patrick Kennedy (165) all moved on to Sunday afternoon's finals. The hopes of a team title, however, were diminished when Penn State sent six through during Saturday's semifinals.
Iowa.s Jacob Warner, Tony Cassiopi, and Max Murin remain alive for possible third place finishes.