Iowa Women's Basketball head coach Lisa Bluder's contract extended through 2029

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Women's Basketball head coach Lisa Bluder has had her contract extended through June 2029, the University of Iowa Athletics Department announced on Friday.
Following a standout past season for the women's basketball team, coach Bluder is entering her 24th year at the University of Iowa.
Bluder is the all-time winningest coach in conference history, surpassing C. Vivian Stringer. She has also coached the team onto four Big Ten Tournament Championships in 2001, 2019, 2022 and 2023. In 2019, Bluder was recognized as as the Naismith National Coach of the Year.
Henry B. Tippie Director Chair of Athletics Gary Barta praised Bluder in a press release.
Barta said, "“Lisa has been an incredible leader for Iowa Women’s Basketball over many years...her ability to achieve sustained success at such a high level is remarkable.”
To read more, the full press release from the University of Iowa can be read here.