Iowa vs LSU NCAA Women's Championship live game results

DALLAS, Texas (KWWL) -- LSU leads Iowa 75-64 at the end of the third quarter of the Women's NCAA Championship.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark scored 25 points. She had 4 fouls. Iowa's Monika Czinano scored 11 points. She also had 4 fouls.
Gabbie Marshall scored 12 points for Iowa. Iowa's Kate Martin scored 7 points.
LSU's scored Angel Reese scored 13 points. She had 2 fouls.
LSU's LaDazhia Williams scored 14 points and had 2 fouls. Jasmine Carson scored 21 points for LSU.
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson scored 8 points.
This article will be updated.