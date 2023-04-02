 Skip to main content
Iowa vs LSU NCAA Women's Championship live game results

DALLAS, Texas (KWWL) -- LSU leads Iowa 75-64 at the end of the third quarter of the Women's NCAA Championship.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark scored 25 points. She had 4 fouls. Iowa's Monika Czinano scored 11 points. She also had 4 fouls.

Gabbie Marshall scored 12 points for Iowa. Iowa's Kate Martin scored 7 points.

LSU's scored Angel Reese scored 13 points. She had 2 fouls.

LSU's LaDazhia Williams scored 14 points and had 2 fouls. Jasmine Carson scored 21 points for LSU.

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson scored 8 points.

This article will be updated.

