Iowa State women capture 1st Big 12 Tournament title in 22 years

KANSAS CITY (KWWL) -- Ashley Joens scored 28 as the Big 12 player of the year helped Iowa State to a 61-51 win over No. 15 Texas. The victory earned the Cyclones their first Big 12 Tournament title since 2001.
Locked in a tight game near the end of the third quarter, the Cyclones ended the frame on a 5-0 run capped by Nyamer Diew's late three-pointer to lead 47-39 headed to the fourth.
They later added a 7-0 stretch in the final quarter to build up a 56-41 lead before cruising to the final buzzer. The win marked the second for Iowa State in three games with the Longhorns this season.