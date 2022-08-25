Iowa State Prepares to take the field with a lot of new faces on Offense

AMES(KWWL)--After enjoying four years of Brock Purdy and three years of Breece Hall--the Iowa State Cyclones enters 2023 with inexperience in the backfield.
Purdy, the winningest quarterback in Cyclone history is in camp with the NFL San Francisco 49ers while Hall the 2-time First Team all-American is a projected starter with the New York Jets.
Cyclone offensive coordinator Tom Manning likes what he sees from Hunter Dekkers the projected starter at quarterback and tailback Jirehl Brock who is in competition with three other candidates. Manning says the important thing is getting the young players on the right mental page entering the season.
Iowa State hosts Southeast Missouri on September 3rd at Jack Trice.