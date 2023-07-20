Iowa State Hall-of-Famer Dedric Willoughby dead at 49

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa State Hall-of-Famer Dedric Willoughby died on Wednesday at the age of 49.
Willoughby played basketball at Iowa State from 1995-1997, going onto becoming one of the school's greatest shooters of all time. In his 1996-1997 season, the Cyclones ranked No. 4 in the AP poll.
He also made his NBA debut with the Chicago Bulls in the 1999-2000 season.
Willoughby was later inducted into the Iowa State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.
