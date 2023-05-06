Iowa skipper Heller wins 1,000th in dominant victory over Ohio State

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- Iowa head coach Rick Heller earned his 1,000th career collegiate win as Iowa hammered Ohio State 15-3 on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes have put up 31 runs in the first two games of the series with the Buckeyes.
“For me I always think about all the guys and all the teams,” said Heller. “The great players that I had an opportunity to coach and be a part of their lives. The other big one for me is it’s an awesome time to give thanks and be appreciative of the assistant I have had over the years.”
Iowa out-hit Ohio State 19-6 in Saturday's win behind a pair of home runs from Sam Hojnar who tallied five RBI's.
Marcus Morgan got the start for Iowa and threw five innings earning his third win of the season. He stuck out seven and allowed two earned runs on three hits.
Iowa will close out the series with the Buckeyes looking for a sweep on Sunday afternoon.